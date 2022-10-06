Elon Musk Took Inspiration From WeChat and Tencent, Hoping To Replicate WeChat

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https://gnews.org/post/p1tan9547
10/05/2022 Elon Musk, feeling some sort of inspiration here from WeChat and Tencent over in China hoping to replicate that to reach his desire of a billion users using Twitter if this acquisition does close. However, the competitive landscape is very different in the U.S. markets compared to China