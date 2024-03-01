Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Glenn Beck · Where is the outrage from the left side of the aisle over Steve Baker’s FBI ARREST
channel image
GalacticStorm
2213 Subscribers
Shop now
122 views
Published Yesterday

Glenn Beck · Where is the outrage from the left side of the aisle over Steve Baker’s FBI ARREST and SHACKLING of his legs?! I have stood with EVERY journalist, even those I disagree with, because the First Amendment is crucial for our republic to remain.


@glennbeck

https://x.com/glennbeck/status/1763688162004529440?s=20


Keywords
first amendmentglenn beckblaze tvblaze mediasteve baker arrest

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket