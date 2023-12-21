Horrifying Moments! How Russia loses Nearly 1,300 Troops, 32 APVs in 24 Hours

US Military News
Dec 21, 2023
Starting with the latest on the military front, Russian forces in Ukraine have suffered substantial losses, with nearly 1,300 troops and 32 armored personnel vehicles (APVs) reported lost in the past 24 hours. These losses coincide with the advancement of Ukrainian troops near the eastern Donetsk town of Avdiivka.
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Moscow has now lost a staggering 330,040 fighters since the full-scale invasion by Russian President Vladimir Putin in February 2022. Additionally, 1,280 military personnel lost their lives in the recent 24-hour period.
Note: Thumbnails are for illustration only
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DRdvRuZ0VcA
