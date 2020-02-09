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UN Man and Biosphere Take Back Kentucky 1999 by Norm Davis intro: Gatewood
TV 10 Morehead
TV 10 Morehead
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22 views • February 09, 2020
This VHS copy of the master was meant to be mass duplicated and sent out to regional cable access stations from the Ozarks to the Appalachians to be shown to groups of those being affected by these financial land for debt leverage plans. Recently The two senior members of Kentucky’s Congressional delegation are teaming up to advocate for progress in eastern and southern Kentucky to deem it a National Heritage Area. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Louisville, and Fifth District Congressman Hal Rogers, R-Somerset, filed companion bills on Thursday in the Senate and House, respectively, to begin the federal process to designate Southern and Eastern Kentucky as the Kentucky Wildlands National Heritage Area. (or study it and it is being sold or rebranded as tourism) Se my note on this REBRANDING THE REWILDING for Refinancing the Runaway Debt ?
tv10morehead·Friday, December 6, 2019 https://www.facebook.com/notes/tv-10-morehead-newslines/rebranding-the-rewilding-for-refinancing-the-runaway-debt-/10156529944381389/ THE VIDEO INTRO by the late Gatewood Galbraith, a presentation for TAKE BACK KENTUCKY & my interaction with the group being hired to video a couple of meetings which were attended by Kentucky State Militia members probably made me a "TARGET" and ripe for tech harassment issues from shadoban to phone problems. I Had verbal permission for the Theme music but cut the audio for avoiding censorship issues.
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environmentusdanational debtbiosphereranchingimfcoal miningrewildingland ownershipwildlands
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