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Historic Wind to worsen Cali Wildfires
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83 views • October 26, 2019
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Sources
https://abc7news.com/society/pg-e-confirms-public-safety-power-shutoff-in-6-phases-today/5648411/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2019/10/26/california-wildfires-power-outages-kincade-tick/
Join the Fallout Shelter Discord here https://discord.gg/Sq6BeMP
Join the Fallout Shelter Twitter here https://twitter.com/Fa11outS
Send email to [email protected]
Sources
https://abc7news.com/society/pg-e-confirms-public-safety-power-shutoff-in-6-phases-today/5648411/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2019/10/26/california-wildfires-power-outages-kincade-tick/
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