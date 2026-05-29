About Azazel and the Fall of the Watchers Before Noah

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Often described as the "lost book of the Bible,"
The Book of Enoch is one of the most important non-canonical apocryphal works, which had a huge influence
on early Christian beliefs, especially on
the Gnostic ones.
According to the Bible, the prophet Enoch lived on Earth for 365
years, then did not die, but was taken by God
to be with him.
For hundreds of years, the Book of Enoch was accepted by
the early church fathers, but was rejected by the
Council of Laodicea in 364 AD. Today, it remains a
fiery testament of hope and the triumph of good
over evil.