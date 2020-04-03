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Coronavirus CONfusion: What's REALLY Going On For SURE? Inevitable Effect, Bigger Agenda?
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108 views • April 03, 2020
Much Right-Brain Dominance In The Public Mass
More QUESTIONABLE Resources:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bb--EtwCmzs&fbclid=IwAR1WOdnWdZM2ImF2dA1AoXYaKMQfvMPpXS0egA5FnQJxd3VcQO48s5JcUxE
https://www.davidicke.com/article/567056/breakdown-current-testing-procedures?fbclid=IwAR1YmEj3XgaCXlpKjhBIKTteFC6n7KznO5EvArxsMOWUFcpefqyHbjny8sc
https://off-guardian.org/2020/03/24/12-experts-questioning-the-coronavirus-panic/?fbclid=IwAR1s0Yv1ZFZSZgceXTaSsEr_2Ve9b6WQvYffP6nBsoBS1MfsVlITKAyR80U
https://off-guardian.org/2020/04/01/could-the-covid19-response-be-more-deadly-than-the-virus/?fbclid=IwAR3so3vunr-ZGsQl0nFuGpdzx1HyJovLQnvSrqiasip37zA4xmeHd2ixG_w
https://www.davidicke.com/article/567110/new-oxford-study-hidden-mainstream-media-millions-already-infected-recovered-immune?fbclid=IwAR2l-Hr7vROUan7wUAi_9KqH7qzekl3NcvYL8SzmO9nM1bXKTmV2RCv-ex8
-
My recommendation of staying off social media remains, I will not post often despite my line-up of videos.
**Shoutouts To This Channel Very Much Appreciated & Welcomed!**
PS. This greatly affects my small trying-to-grow business efforts. Also, I suggest looking at the connection to 5G, frequencies, ozone... the more underrated topics in my videos. Strangely Coincidental 5G roll0ut, vacclne d0ses increase, ch3mtralls, empty hospital footage bann3d, numbers skewed, tests not working, studies & experts questioning mere existence? Either greatly downplayed or overplayed? We see the media (fox news and CNN blaming political parties in the beginning) not promoting masks, not suggesting preparation or nutrition or immunity, evidence of bioweapon... Yet no ACTION (except waiting for "cur3") and no basis on the INEVITABLE (C0llapse, P0is0ning, Human Rights Violation, CONTROL), ONLY DEPENDENCE & F3ar-F0r-Clicks. Masks and quarantine doesn't hurt (most agree with Trump's response), but be aware of what else may be happening! Tanks rolling through towns, laws being passed, things ASIDE from the virus (so that it's not a distraction). I talk about some of this here, mostly directed to those who are confused about this (as you probably should, like me; because honestly, I'm willing to admit to not knowing especially a global situation where most of the numbers come from the mainstream, but at the same time I do know the greater agenda at hand. And I believe the answer still relies in nature [and sacred right-brain at harmony with left-brain], always as long as man continues to act as god and promote eugenicist ego left-brain control)
-
The World’s Cleanest Superfo0ds And Pr0ducts (Heavy M3tal Tested, USA Made, Nutri3nt Dense) http://bit.ly/2njS6XI
One Of The Only Supplem3nt Brands To Trust, Recommended By Dr. Derek Rodger, ND (90 Ess3ntial Nutri3nts Needed Everyday For Life + Other Specialized Pr0ducts) http://gthealth.youngevity.com/
Support Directly (The mission/message, help me make a living, helping other’s living):
PAYPAL- http://paypal.me/natureistheanswer
-
#coronavirus #treatment #prevention #virus #coronavirusnews #sciencexperiments #experimentation #science #bioweapon #bioweapons #monkeys #bats #china #wuhan #wuhanchina #infection #widespread #disease #superbugs #shocking #healthnews #news #coronaviruspodcast #covid
-
Tags: nita, nature is the answer, health, technology, media, news, latest, breakthrough, groundbreaking, obesity, weight loss, cardiovascular, disease, heart, worst, best, better, proven, approved, trends, trending, top, fun facts, dying, drug, risk, prevention, superbugs, common, surprising, shocking, bacteria, infection, widespread, disease, bioweapon, hazard, labs, science experimentation, corona virus, coronavirus, wuhan, monkeys, bats, china, infection, widespread, disease, shocking, ebola, zika, bird flu, avian flu, stage, communism, simulation, rockefeller, bill gates, vaccine, agenda, treat, treatment, inevitable, collapse, agenda, crossroads, confusion
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FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
More QUESTIONABLE Resources:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bb--EtwCmzs&fbclid=IwAR1WOdnWdZM2ImF2dA1AoXYaKMQfvMPpXS0egA5FnQJxd3VcQO48s5JcUxE
https://www.davidicke.com/article/567056/breakdown-current-testing-procedures?fbclid=IwAR1YmEj3XgaCXlpKjhBIKTteFC6n7KznO5EvArxsMOWUFcpefqyHbjny8sc
https://off-guardian.org/2020/03/24/12-experts-questioning-the-coronavirus-panic/?fbclid=IwAR1s0Yv1ZFZSZgceXTaSsEr_2Ve9b6WQvYffP6nBsoBS1MfsVlITKAyR80U
https://off-guardian.org/2020/04/01/could-the-covid19-response-be-more-deadly-than-the-virus/?fbclid=IwAR3so3vunr-ZGsQl0nFuGpdzx1HyJovLQnvSrqiasip37zA4xmeHd2ixG_w
https://www.davidicke.com/article/567110/new-oxford-study-hidden-mainstream-media-millions-already-infected-recovered-immune?fbclid=IwAR2l-Hr7vROUan7wUAi_9KqH7qzekl3NcvYL8SzmO9nM1bXKTmV2RCv-ex8
-
My recommendation of staying off social media remains, I will not post often despite my line-up of videos.
**Shoutouts To This Channel Very Much Appreciated & Welcomed!**
PS. This greatly affects my small trying-to-grow business efforts. Also, I suggest looking at the connection to 5G, frequencies, ozone... the more underrated topics in my videos. Strangely Coincidental 5G roll0ut, vacclne d0ses increase, ch3mtralls, empty hospital footage bann3d, numbers skewed, tests not working, studies & experts questioning mere existence? Either greatly downplayed or overplayed? We see the media (fox news and CNN blaming political parties in the beginning) not promoting masks, not suggesting preparation or nutrition or immunity, evidence of bioweapon... Yet no ACTION (except waiting for "cur3") and no basis on the INEVITABLE (C0llapse, P0is0ning, Human Rights Violation, CONTROL), ONLY DEPENDENCE & F3ar-F0r-Clicks. Masks and quarantine doesn't hurt (most agree with Trump's response), but be aware of what else may be happening! Tanks rolling through towns, laws being passed, things ASIDE from the virus (so that it's not a distraction). I talk about some of this here, mostly directed to those who are confused about this (as you probably should, like me; because honestly, I'm willing to admit to not knowing especially a global situation where most of the numbers come from the mainstream, but at the same time I do know the greater agenda at hand. And I believe the answer still relies in nature [and sacred right-brain at harmony with left-brain], always as long as man continues to act as god and promote eugenicist ego left-brain control)
-
The World’s Cleanest Superfo0ds And Pr0ducts (Heavy M3tal Tested, USA Made, Nutri3nt Dense) http://bit.ly/2njS6XI
One Of The Only Supplem3nt Brands To Trust, Recommended By Dr. Derek Rodger, ND (90 Ess3ntial Nutri3nts Needed Everyday For Life + Other Specialized Pr0ducts) http://gthealth.youngevity.com/
Support Directly (The mission/message, help me make a living, helping other’s living):
PAYPAL- http://paypal.me/natureistheanswer
-
#coronavirus #treatment #prevention #virus #coronavirusnews #sciencexperiments #experimentation #science #bioweapon #bioweapons #monkeys #bats #china #wuhan #wuhanchina #infection #widespread #disease #superbugs #shocking #healthnews #news #coronaviruspodcast #covid
-
Tags: nita, nature is the answer, health, technology, media, news, latest, breakthrough, groundbreaking, obesity, weight loss, cardiovascular, disease, heart, worst, best, better, proven, approved, trends, trending, top, fun facts, dying, drug, risk, prevention, superbugs, common, surprising, shocking, bacteria, infection, widespread, disease, bioweapon, hazard, labs, science experimentation, corona virus, coronavirus, wuhan, monkeys, bats, china, infection, widespread, disease, shocking, ebola, zika, bird flu, avian flu, stage, communism, simulation, rockefeller, bill gates, vaccine, agenda, treat, treatment, inevitable, collapse, agenda, crossroads, confusion
-
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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