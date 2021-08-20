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Slow Joe Biden's Agenda of Abandonment (2021-8-20)
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90 views • August 21, 2021
This video, released by the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) on Friday, begins with a montage of news reports detailing Biden’s most recent “tragic foreign policy disaster” in Afghanistan, which has unfolded over the last few days, before stretching back to some of the other major foreign policy issues that occurred in the first few months of his presidency.
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