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08182020 CoVid19 Carlos Zapata warns Shasta Co Board Sup Redding Ca
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1350 views • August 19, 2020
08182020 CoVid19 Carlos Zapata warns Shasta Co Board Sup Redding Ca
Veteran Tells County to ‘Take The Masks Off,’ Says ‘It’s Not Going To Be Peaceful Much Longer’
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source : https://youtu.be/YX-as0oCWkY
Veteran Tells County to ‘Take The Masks Off,’ Says ‘It’s Not Going To Be Peaceful Much Longer’
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source : https://youtu.be/YX-as0oCWkY
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