Israel is trying to persuade the United States & urging it to carry out a military attack on Iran - Turkish FM Fidan, with Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi - part 2

Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, at a press conference with his Iranian counterpart:
We notice that Israel is trying to persuade the United States and urging it to carry out a military attack on Iran.
These efforts by Israel carry the potential to cause serious damage to the already fragile stability of our region.
Adding:
Putin met with the Secretary of Security of Iran in the Kremlin. This meeting was not announced in advance.