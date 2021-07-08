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Tesla Space Force Med Beds - (Revised from Channeled info by Canadian Psychic Medium – Tracy Milne)
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90 views • July 08, 2021
THESE ARE ACTUAL TECHNOLOGIES THAT ARE BEING USED NOW AND WILL BE RELEASED TO THE PUBLIC SOON. This will happen when the introduction to NESARA / GESARA & the QFS are fully functional & activated.
Imagine Nurses can actually help Heal just as they have always wanted to do.
NEW FEB., 21st | CHARLIE WARD - QUANTUM MED BEDS - WELCOME TO THE NEW EARTH OF QUANTUM HEALING WITH MARIA BENARDIS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/N0IfduRUZ96b/
Introducing Quantum Healing Technologies
Channeled by Canadian Psychic Medium – Tracy Milne AAHP
Med Beds Quantum Healing - https://youtu.be/H5aKTsI1NFU
The 3 Types of Med Beds that exist today:
1 – Med Bed – The Holographic Diagnostic & Treatment Med Bed.
2 – Med Bed – The Regeneration Med Bed that works with DNA & Stem Cells to Regenerate Old Tissue or Missing Organs.
3 – Med Bed – Regression Rejuvenation Med Bed – Rejuvenates Cells offering Age Regression Therapy and It can also Suppress Unwanted Memories.
These are Ancient Alien Technologies that where offered to us and will be soon available to everyone on Earth.
Movies: (Deep State Films that reveal actual technologies we have right NOW)
Prometheus
Elysium
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Imagine Nurses can actually help Heal just as they have always wanted to do.
NEW FEB., 21st | CHARLIE WARD - QUANTUM MED BEDS - WELCOME TO THE NEW EARTH OF QUANTUM HEALING WITH MARIA BENARDIS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/N0IfduRUZ96b/
Introducing Quantum Healing Technologies
Channeled by Canadian Psychic Medium – Tracy Milne AAHP
Med Beds Quantum Healing - https://youtu.be/H5aKTsI1NFU
The 3 Types of Med Beds that exist today:
1 – Med Bed – The Holographic Diagnostic & Treatment Med Bed.
2 – Med Bed – The Regeneration Med Bed that works with DNA & Stem Cells to Regenerate Old Tissue or Missing Organs.
3 – Med Bed – Regression Rejuvenation Med Bed – Rejuvenates Cells offering Age Regression Therapy and It can also Suppress Unwanted Memories.
These are Ancient Alien Technologies that where offered to us and will be soon available to everyone on Earth.
Movies: (Deep State Films that reveal actual technologies we have right NOW)
Prometheus
Elysium
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
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