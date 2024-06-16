Famous Guru Osho's Most RADICAL Take Is Actually The MOST Important!

Osho shares with us that "politics is ambition, politics is ego, politics is aggression, politics is violence" "One goes on groping to find some source of power so that one can feel, ‘I am somebody.’ Politics comes out of an inferiority complex. Deep down you feel that you are nobody, deep down you are afraid of your nothingness. You cannot accept it. You have to deny it. Politics is a denial of your inner nothingness" "If you are egoistic, you are political. You may not stand in an election, you may not strive for any political power, but if you have the ego you will remain political in subtle ways." "Zen is so much against politics that it does not say anything about it, but it is against it." (Similar to Taoism, refer to https://nita.one/tao)

