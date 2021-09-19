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La Palma Volcano Erupting (Great Tribulation)
Yahsdaughter137777
Yahsdaughter137777
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110 views • September 19, 2021
If you see what is going to unfold around the world, we would deny ourselves and follow Jesus and stop following the satanic new world order unfolding now. This is just the beginning, the devil's time is up and they will do everything to get people to sell their souls to buy, sell, travel, work, study, access healthcare and worship. As less and less of God's people are found on the earth it is the worse things become as Gods wrath will increase. The devil is now unrestrained as hardly anyone is worshipping God and walking by faith. Most are walking in fear the world is pushing and the world now controls how the church worship God which is a huge insult and mockery to God.
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vaccinesnewsnwomark of the beast144000endtimescoronacovidprayer and fasting
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