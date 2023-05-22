Friday Night Bible Study 05/19/2023

Welcome to our
Friday Night Bible Study. Here we learn more about the Word of God and would
love to share that with you! Please remember to invite all your friends to join
us, and we hope you have a wonderful time.
Bible Chapters: King James Bible, John Chapters 16-20
Speaker: Pastor Stan Johnson
For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to:http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church
