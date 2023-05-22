Create New Account
Friday Night Bible Study 05/19/2023
The Prophecy Club
Welcome to our Friday Night Bible Study. Here we learn more about the Word of God and would love to share that with you! Please remember to invite all your friends to join us, and we hope you have a wonderful time.

Bible Chapters: King James Bible, John Chapters 16-20


Speaker: Pastor Stan Johnson


For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to:http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/


https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church

