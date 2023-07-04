https://gettr.com/post/p2km88l53ab

6/26/2023 【Nicole on The Wayne Dupree Podcast】Nicole: I hope everyone watches the video released by WolvesAndFinance yesterday. The video did very well in explaining the infiltration of the CCP into the US government and how the weaponized US judicial system is aiding and abetting the CCP in destroying America from within. I also encourage everyone to strongly support the efforts of US Congress members to eradicate the CCP's infiltration within the US.

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





6/26/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里播客节目】妮可：希望大家观看昨天WolvesAndFinance发布的视频，该视频很好地诠释了中共对美国政府的渗透以及被武器化的美国司法系统是如何帮助中共从内部摧毁美国的。也希望大家大力支持美国众议员们在美国内部消灭中共渗透的努力！

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



