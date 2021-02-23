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Why Big Brother Obliterated Yahoo! Comment Section; Wrong Think + Red Pills not Allowed
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90 views • February 23, 2021
Yahoo! recently rid it self of its comment section. Its journalistic practices under fire, they decided to remove criticism rather than regain a solid footing in truth. Wrong think and red pilling is not accepted, 1984 and Big Brother are upon us.
#yahoo #1984 #bigbrother
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#yahoo #1984 #bigbrother
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
free speechcensorshipjournalismfirst amendmentyahoo1984freedom of speechbig brotherwrong thinkgeorge orwellministry of truthfree thoughtcancel culturefreedom of thoughtyahoo comment sectioncomment sectionjournalistic practicesred pillingyahoo comment section eliminatedno more comments on yahoono more comments
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