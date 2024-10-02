IASIS Neurofeedback for ADHD with Jason Gourlas, MPAS, PA-C and Guest Ryanne Siddiqi

Can traumatic events cause ADHD?

Ryanne Siddiqi’s journey with Hotze Health & Wellness Center began 13 years ago as a patient who came in struggling with fatigue among other symptoms. Traditional medicine had let her down, but natural approaches restored her energy and vitality. Grateful for the ongoing support, Ryanne has also turned to Dr. Hotze for help with her son, who faced challenges from ADHD, especially after a traumatic family event.

After being referred to Dr. Hotze for IASIS microcurrent neural feedback, Ryanne witnessed remarkable changes in her son’s behavior after just a few sessions: his aggression diminished, his sleep improved, and his school performance soared. This innovative approach not only calmed his “reactivity” but also fostered a healing state for his brain, allowing him to thrive. Ryanne’s experience highlights the transformative power of customized ADHD support programs like IASIS, designed to address the multifaceted nature of ADHD.

Join Dr. Hotze and his guest Ryanne Siddiqi as they discuss how IASIS Neural Feedback led to remarkable improvements in her son's behavior and school performance.

