58 Tornadoes in 7 States in 3 days. December Tornadoes Leave 3 Dead. Winter Storm Brings Blizzard
Published 18 hours ago

Signs of the Times are Everywhere. Jesus is coming soon! Are you ready?  More than 50 tornadoes reported in 7 states across the South as storms kill 3 people. Tornado Rips Through Louisiana and the Southeast, at Least 3 Dead. Over 50 Tornadoes In 7 States In 3 Days.

20 tornadoes have been confirmed — one in Oklahoma, one in Mississippi, four in Louisiana and 14 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.


Ice and snow starts hammering East Coast states after same deadly storm system proved ‘more devastating’ than expected in the South


Deadly severe weather outbreak exits US East Coast after spawning dozens of tornadoes

Tornadoes were reported from Texas to Florida, with three people killed in Louisiana. More than a dozen injuries have been reported.


Tornado Sweeps Through New Orleans as Death Toll From Storms Reaches 3

A tornado killed a person west of New Orleans on Wednesday as violent storms continued east into Mississippi and Alabama.


