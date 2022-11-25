Top FDA Official Who Voted For COVID Vacine Emergency Use Authorization DIES SUDDENLY

A virology professor who played a role in green-lighting the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization for Covid-19 vaccines died suddenly last week.



Dr. Almyra Oveta Fuller, a notable associate professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of Michigan, died Friday at the age of 67.



Reports state Dr. Fuller died “following a brief illness unrelated to COVID,” though there’s no further information on the circumstances of her death.



Over the past few years, Dr. Fuller was a member of the Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, which approved COVID-19 vaccines and boosters in the United States for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

