Top FDA Official Who Voted For COVID Vacine Emergency Use Authorization DIES SUDDENLY

A virology professor who played a role in green-lighting the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization for Covid-19 vaccines died suddenly last week.
Dr. Almyra Oveta Fuller, a notable associate professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of Michigan, died Friday at the age of 67.
Reports state Dr. Fuller died “following a brief illness unrelated to COVID,” though there’s no further information on the circumstances of her death.
Over the past few years, Dr. Fuller was a member of the Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, which approved COVID-19 vaccines and boosters in the United States for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).
