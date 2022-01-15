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Kamala's Brain 'Shuts Down' During Interview... [14.01.2022].
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131 views • January 15, 2022
Note: Precisely as in Denmark and these Satanists which commits systematic illegalities against the population are NOT held responsible and they all know it... I've been writing and posting about this shit since 2017...
Proof? -> Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview: What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak) [1989]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
Kamala doesn't know how to formulate a coherent sentence, much less comprehend what she is being questioned about...LMAO. The reporter is asking if it is time to change the strategy they have been using against the virus. Her answer: Complete unrelated nonsense.
98,706 views Jan 14, 2022
Memology 101
466K subscribers
https://youtu.be/i6Xw5g19r_E
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
Proof? -> Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview: What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak) [1989]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
Kamala doesn't know how to formulate a coherent sentence, much less comprehend what she is being questioned about...LMAO. The reporter is asking if it is time to change the strategy they have been using against the virus. Her answer: Complete unrelated nonsense.
98,706 views Jan 14, 2022
Memology 101
466K subscribers
https://youtu.be/i6Xw5g19r_E
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
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