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[Jan 26, 2017] How the sun and moon work over the Flat Earth model (144.6K views on YouTube!)
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104 views • June 10, 2020
This is a short segment from a much longer video I'm working on and it is being presented in response to the critics of my previous model showing the sun moving over the "circle of the Earth." This video combats some of the usual arguments you hear against the idea of a smaller sun and moon moving over a flat Earth and how they "should" appear in the sky if it worked that way.
Videos referenced in this presentation:
Night and Day in the Flat Earth Model: https://www.brighteon.com/2c7c3418-8cad-4d07-a422-a09e42c4bb89
How the 4 seasons work on the Flat Earth model:
https://www.brighteon.com/aea6d301-1455-41ae-82e6-8b8bdd10732b
TFR - Revolutionary Radio with Zen Garcia: Flat Earth and the Firmament: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i3IqNngXiVE
Flat Earth Proof: Horizons & Shrinking Sun:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uwRAY9U_Xyk
Flat Earth Proof: Sunset off Phuket:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHNvUgPRw98
And here's the balltard video which attempts to "debunk" FE:
Proving the Earth is not Flat - Part 1 - The Horizon:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W9ksbh88OJs
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
Videos referenced in this presentation:
Night and Day in the Flat Earth Model: https://www.brighteon.com/2c7c3418-8cad-4d07-a422-a09e42c4bb89
How the 4 seasons work on the Flat Earth model:
https://www.brighteon.com/aea6d301-1455-41ae-82e6-8b8bdd10732b
TFR - Revolutionary Radio with Zen Garcia: Flat Earth and the Firmament: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i3IqNngXiVE
Flat Earth Proof: Horizons & Shrinking Sun:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uwRAY9U_Xyk
Flat Earth Proof: Sunset off Phuket:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHNvUgPRw98
And here's the balltard video which attempts to "debunk" FE:
Proving the Earth is not Flat - Part 1 - The Horizon:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W9ksbh88OJs
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
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