4 keys to HAPPINESS in a DARK WORLD

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Glenn Beck
August 13, 2023
How do we stay happy in a world that seems to be falling apart? Dr. Gad Saad, evolutionary behavior scientist and author of the new book, "The Saad Truth about Happiness," joins Glenn to speak the truth about happiness and self-fulfillment. He lays out 4 keys to maintaining your happiness in a dark world, including the importance of having a higher purpose than a paycheck and finding the right spouse. Plus, he discusses the crisis of happiness in his own nation of Canada.
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SfwOdcVrwEg