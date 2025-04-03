El Salvador Life Update – Fundraiser, Public School & Medical Care

This week has been packed with new experiences in El Salvador! In this video, I’m sharing an update on our fundraiser for a public school parking lot, my kids' third week at school, and my first visit to a free medical clinic here.

🚸 Fundraiser Update: We’re raising funds for a school parking lot that needs to be relocated due to a highway expansion project. Thank you to our amazing supporters who have already contributed!

🏫 Public School Experience: My kids are still adjusting to life in El Salvador’s public school system, making new friends, and getting their uniforms. There have been some fun moments (like Anneke’s unexpected gifts!) and some challenges along the way.

🏥 First Free Clinic Visit: I visited Fosalud, a 24/7 public clinic, for the first time, and I’m sharing my experience with El Salvador’s healthcare system. How does it compare to Canada? Was it efficient? Watch to find out!

📌 If you’d like to support our fundraiser for the school, check out the link below. Thank you for being part of our journey!

https://www.givesendgo.com/El-Salvador-school-parking

If you want to donate with lightning, I set up a new wallet just for this, please use

https://pay.blink.sv/Charity_Hagenaars

