Shimon Yanowitz on nanotechnology self-assembly structures in mRNA injections

https://video.icic-net.com/w/sdWHeFYZcMM4p4RvSncnDF



In this episode of ICIC, Dr Reiner Fuellmich and co-host Dr Mike Yeadon have an insightful conversation with four experts on this explosive topic.

Using dark-field microscopy, Dr David Nixon examines blood samples from people who have been injected with mRNA-based substances and explains the results with corresponding images. Crystalline, unnatural structures are revealed, which change in further observation and show characteristics of a kind of nano- or micro-technology.

Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea is intensively involved with the ingredients of the Covid mRNA substances. In particular, also with the so-called "shedding effect" of which it is assumed that harmful excretions can be transferred from "vaccinated" to "unvaccinated".

Karen Kingston, whose research interests include toxicology and the analysis of clinical data as well as the ingredients of the covid mRNA substances, complains that all measures regarding a functioning quality assurance management in the administration of a so-called novel "vaccination" to billions of people worldwide have failed and are still not being implemented after the already poor data situation.

I strongly suggest listening to the entire conversation