Judy Carroll on the End Game When Humans will be Hybrids – Part 4 of 4

Part 4 of 4. Brian and Judy talk about the end game and how humanity will result in hybrids of Greys and homo sapien sapiens. She also answers questions from the group.



Judy Carroll joined 16 people with the Preparing for Alien Contact Meetup on Oct. 8th, 2022. Judy Carroll was born in Queensland, Australia in 1952 and lives there. She wrote: Hi there Brian, It was wonderful to connect with such a loving and positive group. We sure did have a great dynamic, and yes, some very knowledgeable folks such as Mark! There’s just so much out there, it sure is confusing for people. This is why groups such as yours are SO needed right now. Love and blessings to you all.

Judy xoxo

Judy’s website is www.ufogreyinfo.com

Facebook page – The Zeta Message.

YouTube channel – https://www.youtube.com/user/TheZetaMessage

Judy Carroll was born in Queensland, Australia in 1952. Her family background is Creole (South American/Spanish), English and Romany (Gypsy). She left school to pursue a career as a professional Flamenco Dancer, following in the path of her grandmother, who was a dancer and psychic medium in the shamanic Romany tradition. Judy feels that this family background has assisted her to assimilate the off-planet contact she’s had with the Greys since early childhood. Sixty years of these ongoing and at times fully-conscious encounters has given her a deep insight into this phenomenon which is happening to thousands of people world-wide. Being born into a Romany family has also given her insight into being “different” among fellow humans and its effect on the psyche.

Full awakening to her connection with the ETs came in 1983 at age 30, with a daytime encounter during which several Greys appeared to her in full daylight and she recognized them as “family.” She was given a massive download of information and advice regarding the mission being carried out on Earth, the part she was to play in it, and further studies she needed in order to undertake this role to the best of her ability.

