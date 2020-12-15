Standing Up to Fragility

The indecision of not knowing what action to take for important issues is starting to become a way of life in the world. Fear is rampant, the news is one-sided, the country is in turmoil, and most of America is in a panic and is acquiescing out of desperation. In this time of great fragility; a time when we cannot afford to acquiesce to fear or anger.

It is time to come together and create that resonant field of like-minded souls that have a "Voice of Reason". Perhaps we should reserve more quiet time to reflect on the state of affairs and trust our intuition about how to deal with the craziness that is the real pandemic. Coming together is a powerful first step!!!!!!!