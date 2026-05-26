Dr. Robert Malone on ACIP Shutdown and Vaccine Policy Battles. Episode 5

In this episode of The Alix Mayer Show, Alix sits down with Dr. Robert Malone to discuss breaking developments inside the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), the legal battle that has thrown the committee into chaos, and why Malone ultimately chose to step down from his role as Vice Chair.





Malone walks through the behind-the-scenes fallout from a federal judge’s decision that halted ACIP activity, canceled key meetings, and raised questions about how vaccine recommendations are made in the United States. He shares firsthand insight into internal tensions, government response strategies, and the broader implications for public health policy, medical freedom, and state versus federal authority.





The conversation also explores the role of the American Academy of Pediatrics in the lawsuit, the complexities of vaccine scheduling and liability protections, and what happens when advisory bodies become central to national policy debates. Malone reflects on the personal and professional toll of the controversy, and why he believes the system is facing a critical inflection point.





In this episode, we cover:





Breaking news on ACIP and why its meetings were abruptly halted

The federal court decision and its impact on vaccine policy

What ACIP actually does—and why it matters

The legal battle involving the American Academy of Pediatrics

How vaccine schedules are determined in the U.S.

The role of federal vs. state authority in public health decisions

Internal conflicts, media narratives, and political pressure

Why Dr. Robert Malone chose to step down

The future of vaccine policy, advisory committees, and public trust





Sponsor:

The Alix Mayer Show is sponsored by Mish International Gold & Silver Specialists:

https://www.mishinternational.com/





When you need protection from monetary inflation and paper assets exposure, you need gold. Physical gold. Contact the trusted team at Mish International. In business for 63 years. Tell them Alix sent you.





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