Sunday Long Live Radio 📻 (((pon farr)))

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Oh noes...VfB, what's with the wacky titles, guy?
Wwell, to tell you that tale, we'll need to discuss as to why Rea Bow's 4 hour show...isn't 4 hours today...and to explain that, I could go into a litany of things, beginning with a balls deep DDOS on their mainframe...or I could just explain (((pon farr))), instead.
Go rent AMOK TIME, if you've never seen it or heard of it - it is essential viewing
Next, let's look for a good discussion on the subject - you know Wikipedia can eat my entire ass
https://www.startrek.com/database_article/pon-farr
- we'll go with this, just to set a barometer: "Every seven years, the adult Vulcan undergoes an extreme and erratic physical and psychological imbalance"
So - extrapolation
I'm seeing (((pon farr))) all about me
This is the end of Caddyshack, just as I've always said.
Notice as to how only certain people are losing their shit?
wha hoppen, mon
You guys were just dancing in the streets
Oop
Your shenanigans SUNK THE BALL
WE TOLD YOU NOT TO BE STUPID, YOU MORONS
HERE COMES THE WRECKING CRUE, BITCHES
Introducing new host Katy Daly: https://dlive.tv/KatyDaly7
Catch the 1st part here: https://vk.com/wall457913785_2110
I can't upload this here...but it should be viewed: https://odysee.com/@GMNo!:8/Massachusetts---'The-State-of-Our-State'---July-2,-2022:1