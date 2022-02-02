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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - 3 Years Of Covid-19, Vaccines And Lockdowns
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8675 views • February 02, 2022
In Episode 101 we continue our recap on the past 100 episodes, and also give an update on the current situation, like the vaccines, lockdowns etc. We look at what we discussed in 2020 and link it to the current narrative to see where we are possibly heading.
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
Israeli vaccine chief: "We have made mistakes"
UnHerd YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/bnMMYJKZvnU
Plant-based vaccines for COVID-19 and other viruses | COVID-19 Special
DW News YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/-HkM2ipSD4k
Australia: Woman Arrested After Not Providing Proof Of Vaccination
TheDC Shorts YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/pDzb27IjnQY
EPIC SMACKDOWN: Conservative MP Exposes Dutch Prime Minister as a 'Great Reset' Globalist
RAIRFoundationUSA Rumble Account
https://rumble.com/vkm3dx-epic-smackdown-conservative-mp-exposes-dutch-prime-minister-as-a-great-rese.html
REINER FUELLMICH: “NEW FINDINGS… ENOUGH TO DISMANTLE THE ENTIRE (VAX) INDUSTRY!”
Raccoon Productions Bitchute Channel
https://www.bitchute.com/video/M0vmjVc5mkQM/
https://rumble.com/vkm3dx-epic-smackdown-conservative-mp-exposes-dutch-prime-minister-as-a-great-rese.html
https://rairfoundation.com/exposed-klaus-schwabs-school-for-covid-dictators-plan-for-great-reset-videos/
https://businesstech.co.za/news/lifestyle/550364/europe-starts-to-consider-treating-covid-like-the-flu-and-ending-restrictions/
http://adventmessenger.org/sunday-rest-is-promoted-by-the-23-million-strong-european-evangelical-alliance-and-adventists-raise-no-objections-claiming-this-does-not-conflict-with-the-seventh-day-sabbath/
https://deutsche-wirtschafts-nachrichten.de/515493/Roboter-Tabletten-und-digitale-Pillen-Wie-Google-und-Co-die-Medizin-von-morgen-entwickeln?utm_content=link_4&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=dwn_telegramm&utm_source=mid963&f_tid=497f732d0fdd8c8bfde0aa4b0487b2fc
https://freewestmedia.com/2022/01/24/doctor-who-discovered-omicron-i-was-ordered-to-label-this-variant-serious/
https://www.reuters.com/business/citi-joins-jpmorgan-others-switching-mon-fri-work-week-uae-2021-12-20/
https://deutsche-wirtschafts-nachrichten.de/516101/US-Lebensmittelbehoerde-liefert-erste-Daten-zu-Nebenwirkungen-von-Pfizer-Impfstoff?utm_content=link_10&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=dwn_telegramm&utm_source=mid954&f_tid=beadd8028546ed63bade20f1658fb72f
https://www.visionnews.online/post/health-passports-have-been-used-before-nazi-germany-issued-them-to-keep-the-people-safe
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
Israeli vaccine chief: "We have made mistakes"
UnHerd YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/bnMMYJKZvnU
Plant-based vaccines for COVID-19 and other viruses | COVID-19 Special
DW News YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/-HkM2ipSD4k
Australia: Woman Arrested After Not Providing Proof Of Vaccination
TheDC Shorts YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/pDzb27IjnQY
EPIC SMACKDOWN: Conservative MP Exposes Dutch Prime Minister as a 'Great Reset' Globalist
RAIRFoundationUSA Rumble Account
https://rumble.com/vkm3dx-epic-smackdown-conservative-mp-exposes-dutch-prime-minister-as-a-great-rese.html
REINER FUELLMICH: “NEW FINDINGS… ENOUGH TO DISMANTLE THE ENTIRE (VAX) INDUSTRY!”
Raccoon Productions Bitchute Channel
https://www.bitchute.com/video/M0vmjVc5mkQM/
https://rumble.com/vkm3dx-epic-smackdown-conservative-mp-exposes-dutch-prime-minister-as-a-great-rese.html
https://rairfoundation.com/exposed-klaus-schwabs-school-for-covid-dictators-plan-for-great-reset-videos/
https://businesstech.co.za/news/lifestyle/550364/europe-starts-to-consider-treating-covid-like-the-flu-and-ending-restrictions/
http://adventmessenger.org/sunday-rest-is-promoted-by-the-23-million-strong-european-evangelical-alliance-and-adventists-raise-no-objections-claiming-this-does-not-conflict-with-the-seventh-day-sabbath/
https://deutsche-wirtschafts-nachrichten.de/515493/Roboter-Tabletten-und-digitale-Pillen-Wie-Google-und-Co-die-Medizin-von-morgen-entwickeln?utm_content=link_4&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=dwn_telegramm&utm_source=mid963&f_tid=497f732d0fdd8c8bfde0aa4b0487b2fc
https://freewestmedia.com/2022/01/24/doctor-who-discovered-omicron-i-was-ordered-to-label-this-variant-serious/
https://www.reuters.com/business/citi-joins-jpmorgan-others-switching-mon-fri-work-week-uae-2021-12-20/
https://deutsche-wirtschafts-nachrichten.de/516101/US-Lebensmittelbehoerde-liefert-erste-Daten-zu-Nebenwirkungen-von-Pfizer-Impfstoff?utm_content=link_10&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=dwn_telegramm&utm_source=mid954&f_tid=beadd8028546ed63bade20f1658fb72f
https://www.visionnews.online/post/health-passports-have-been-used-before-nazi-germany-issued-them-to-keep-the-people-safe
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