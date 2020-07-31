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Tiger Woods & The Holy Grail of Golf - St. Andrews
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11 views • July 31, 2020
The 2000 Open Championship was a men's major golf championship and the 129th Open Championship, held from 20–23 July at the Old Course in St Andrews, Scotland. Tiger Woods, 24, won his first Open Championship and fourth major title, eight strokes ahead of runners-up Thomas Bjørn and Ernie Els.
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