The Content Frontier: Where are we headed? Decentralization of Content with ContentSafe CEO | Ep 75

Where will you go to get your news, information and content when the major platforms have dissolved, censored or completely taken away the content you value? CEO of ContentSafe, Matthew Raymer, joins “Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA,” to discuss the frontier of content consumption, where content platforms and providers are headed and the ways they are helping to preserve, distribute and protect content of ALL viewpoints. As well as, the value of a quality, interactive, community and audience over quantity and IPFS (InterPlanetary File System), a peer-to-peer content sharing trend rising in popularity that completely takes content platforms out of the picture.The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!Show more
https://contentsafe.co/
