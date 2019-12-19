DTR Ep 51: Flat Earth Theory

The internet is a ablaze with the resurgence of flat earth theory. The educational system of the world has so deteriorated that common knowledge of science has robbed us of the ability to look at things from multiple angles. Today we discuss theories that indicate the world is round, but also delve into the questions that are left unanswered that seem to give credibility to the flat earth theory.Join the Deep Thoughts Radio YouTube Channel:All new REMASTERED Season One:Find all the links and formats on our official website:Join us on Facebook:Join us on Twitter:Want early access to videos? Join us on Patreon:Above all, thank you for listening to Deep Thoughts Radio. Help us rebuild society from the bottom up with citizens who can think for themselves.