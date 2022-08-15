7 SHOFARS !!!!!!! CAN You SEE What Time it Is ?? The King is Coming !!

111 views • August 15, 2022

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"Just doing s little shofar practice and Rejoicing in the Inevitable .. The END !! A NEW BEGINNING !! All Glory to El the ALMIGHTY GOD... Time to Judge Elohiym...

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