I am grateful for the past 3 years of ReAwaken America Tour!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
43 views • 6 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

General M. Flynn: And we're going to learn it more and more as time goes on. And I think we're going to hear some some things here in the in the coming days. So get ready.

Clay Clark: Before you leave, sir, I want to ask you this real quick here. Dr. Judy Mikovits, you and I have known her for the last three and a half years. And one of the great things about the Reawaken Tour is you learn something from everybody if you're listening. And I find myself taking notes upon notes when Dr. Judy Mikovits gets up on the mic. Has she blown your mind a handful of times there, sir?

General M. Flynn: If you have never seen or heard Judy, I tell you what, Dr. Mikovits, she's amazing. She is one of the most detail-oriented doctors I've ever seen. I listened to her from the very first time we had her up on the stage here. And I watch her all the time on the various podcasts that she's on, including her own, and you're going to learn something that you probably did not know. And I think, as we talk about, you know, I love this. Make America healthy again. Judy's going to be right at the, she's going to be at the tip of the spear to make that happen. So you're going to be blown away.

Clay Clark: Ladies & Gentlemen, stand on your feet and greet Dr. Judy Mikovits, there she is, welcome! Dr Judy!

10-19-2024: Full replay of Day 2 at ReAwaken America Tour Selma, NC: https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1zqJVYWYamZGB

healthnewstruthtestimonialmikovitsselmageneral flynnreawaken america
