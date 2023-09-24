'MEGAN KELLY I REGRET GETTING THE DAMN COVID BOOSTER!

TALK SHOW HOST MEGAN KELLY REGRETS GETTING THE DAMN COVID VAX SHOT. THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN PEOPLE GO ALONG TO GET ALONG AND DO NOT DO REAL RESEARCH. THE SATANIC ELITE HAVE ALREADY SAID THEY ONLY WANT 500 MILLION HUMANS ON PLANET EARTH BY 2025. THIS MEANS YOU AND I ARE TARGETED FOR MURDER. ON 10/4/2023 WHEN THE NASY ELITE TURN ON 5G+ HUMANS WILL BE FREAKING OUT. IF YOU WATCHED MY RECENT VIDEO IT SHOWS PEOPLE FREAKING OUT WATCHING THEIR CELLPHONES. HERE'S THE VIDEO LINK: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rthorne
WAKEUP OR BE MURDERED...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.