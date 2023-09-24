'MEGAN KELLY I REGRET GETTING THE DAMN COVID BOOSTER!

TALK SHOW HOST MEGAN KELLY REGRETS GETTING THE DAMN COVID VAX SHOT. THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN PEOPLE GO ALONG TO GET ALONG AND DO NOT DO REAL RESEARCH. THE SATANIC ELITE HAVE ALREADY SAID THEY ONLY WANT 500 MILLION HUMANS ON PLANET EARTH BY 2025. THIS MEANS YOU AND I ARE TARGETED FOR MURDER. ON 10/4/2023 WHEN THE NASY ELITE TURN ON 5G+ HUMANS WILL BE FREAKING OUT. IF YOU WATCHED MY RECENT VIDEO IT SHOWS PEOPLE FREAKING OUT WATCHING THEIR CELLPHONES. HERE'S THE VIDEO LINK: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rthorne

WAKEUP OR BE MURDERED...