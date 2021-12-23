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WARNING: TIme Is UP
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41 views • December 23, 2021
BE WARNED
Did you forget? The love of money is the root of all evil. To get you to bow to the devil, he will sift your faith in God / Jesus using Your ability to use money... First step: No mask no Entry. To do what the devil did in the days of Noah; he needs to get access to your body, no just on your body but IN. God has allowed it to where his time is up and nothing about it seem normal.
Did you forget? The love of money is the root of all evil. To get you to bow to the devil, he will sift your faith in God / Jesus using Your ability to use money... First step: No mask no Entry. To do what the devil did in the days of Noah; he needs to get access to your body, no just on your body but IN. God has allowed it to where his time is up and nothing about it seem normal.
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