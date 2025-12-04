5yrs ago 2020 Guerilla Mask Force Protest Netherlands and Germany Covid-19 Lockdowns Masks





an artistic but mysterious protest march took place in more than 12 Dutch cities. During the well-attended 'Black Friday' weekend, shoppers were surprised by the White Pack March. Inspired by an action earlier in the Swiss capital Bern where an artistic protest group called Guerilla Mask Force Bern also carried out the same action.

And just as a virus spreads, this art form has now also spread throughout Europe.

In opposition to the corona measures that according to the participants make the future of our world a lot less human.





A FLASHMOB in PLAUEN. Plauen is located in the German state of Saxony.





The Dutch translation of the original description is:

Everything in life has to do with politics. Art can be a useful mediator in political matters. Or burned and despised as degenerate art.





Our society is currently derailing again in panic and propaganda. Facts Presenters are hardly heard anymore - they become the target of hatred and exclusion. Art can reconcile and make you think.













Betray your neighborhood

Rule breakers on the wall

Endangering solitary confinement

Mask requirement for a lifetime





Outlaw mask deniers

That is solidarity

Defend against vaccination opponents

Submit to normality





Avoid contamination

Absolute sterility

Body contact creates suffering

Only loneliness is safe









In more than 10 different cities in our country, a mysterious, artful protest march took place today.





Enschede, Sneek, Maastricht, Zwolle, Spijkenisse, The Hague, Tilburg and a number of other cities were surprised by a White Performance during the busy Black Friday weekend.

Participants were dressed in white suits with white masks.

Around the upper arm a black mourning band with a white cross on it.

A playful protest against the disproportionate corona measures.





To the beat of footsteps, these "slaves" were accompanied by speakers and a short robotic voice blared out, pronouncing words like:

"Thinking for yourself endangers the common good"

"Face masking duty for a lifetime"

"Vaccination deprive opponents of their rights"

"Body contact causes suffering"

"Only loneliness is safe"

"Always be obedient"

"Vaccination is charity"

"Avoid closeness forever"





Many spectators paused for it. Some, elderly, spectators whispered: "Yes, here we are going, terrible." Others passed by stoically.





This "flash mob" arose very quickly and disappeared again.

Inspired by an action earlier in the Swiss capital Bern an artistic protest group called Guerilla Mask Force Bern also carried out a single action.

And just as a virus spreads, so has this art form established and spread throughout Europe.





In opposition to the corona measures that according to the participants make the future of our world a lot less human.




