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WATCH: הרוצחים במירון - Police barrier at Area 41, Meron, Israel – in action blocking the way for thousands to exit,on Lag B'Omer 29 April 2021
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40 views • May 13, 2021
posted from https://www.rivkalevy.com/watch-police-barrier-at-area-41-meron-in-action/
More footage that clearly shows the police barrier at ‘Area 41’ in Meron still operating 20 minutes after ‘the crush’ began.
This is not easy video to watch, please be advised.
Clearly, it was totally impossible for anyone to ‘turn around and go back’ up that ramp, as people were apparently being directed to do, by the police.
What this shows us – clearly – is that:
1) The police built a structure specifically for L’ag B’omer that contained a ‘secret barrier’.
2) This secret barrier was used to create the fatal crush at ‘Area 41’ that built up sometime after 12:41:41 am.
3) The police then lied that there was a barrier there, or that they had blocked the exit.
4) BUT THE SECRET POLICE BARRIER WAS INCLUDED IN THE CONSTRUCTION FROM THE OUTSET.
Background: This video shows 45 Dead and over 150 injured on Thursday night 29-30April2021 - 18 Iyar 5781 as hundreds of thousands of Jews are in Meron, Israel came to celebrate Lag Ba'Omer. The holiday marks the passing of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai (Rashbi).
More footage that clearly shows the police barrier at ‘Area 41’ in Meron still operating 20 minutes after ‘the crush’ began.
This is not easy video to watch, please be advised.
Clearly, it was totally impossible for anyone to ‘turn around and go back’ up that ramp, as people were apparently being directed to do, by the police.
What this shows us – clearly – is that:
1) The police built a structure specifically for L’ag B’omer that contained a ‘secret barrier’.
2) This secret barrier was used to create the fatal crush at ‘Area 41’ that built up sometime after 12:41:41 am.
3) The police then lied that there was a barrier there, or that they had blocked the exit.
4) BUT THE SECRET POLICE BARRIER WAS INCLUDED IN THE CONSTRUCTION FROM THE OUTSET.
Background: This video shows 45 Dead and over 150 injured on Thursday night 29-30April2021 - 18 Iyar 5781 as hundreds of thousands of Jews are in Meron, Israel came to celebrate Lag Ba'Omer. The holiday marks the passing of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai (Rashbi).
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