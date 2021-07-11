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SO IT BEGINS... Must see and share
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
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850 views • July 11, 2021
SO IT BEGINS
MUST SEE AND SHARE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ucRnNxtkBLIi/
From blackouts to multiple huge explosions at sea to forced death jabs all the way to Cyber Polygon . It has begun



More Stuff:

The Deep Rig: [FULL NOVIE}
Must See and SHARE
Odysee: ⁣https://odysee.com/The-Deep-Rig-Full-Movie:a1fb4aaa803e2b26c3952402b08b3b01b58fcd14
Minds: Part 1 https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1258765175537225728?referrer=shane_st_pierre
⁣Minds: Part 2: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1258767223504969728?referrer=shane_st_pierre
___________________________________

Anthony Fauci Emails
LEOPOLD NIH FOIA
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/20793561-leopold-nih-foia-anthony-fauci-emails

Wikileaks Newest Drop 6/14/21
GhostEzra: "Wikileaks dump. Send to everyone."
https://file.wikileaks.org/file/?fbclid=IwAR2U_Evqah_Qy2wxNY12FMqFC5dAFUcZL5Kl4FIfQuMFMp8ssbM46oHXWMI

This is how the vaccine (nano-dust), spike Protein, Graphene oxide + 5g Control your brain
https://www.roxytube.com/v/Zfs6TL
Dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/s/vdsvtvvugkaxec4/This is how the nano-dust (from vaxx), spike Protein, Graphene oxide & 5g Control your brain - Copy.docx?dl=0
Graphene Oxide ~ The Mechanism For Connection To 5G Grid
https://odysee.com/@Sasquatch:6/Graphene-Oxide---The-Mechanism-For-Connection-To-5G-Grid:e?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
Magnetism In People Is Caused By Graphene Oxide Claims Lawsuit 6-26-2021
https://odysee.com/@DuckHK:b/6262021c:8?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
Neuroscientists at UCL have developed an ‘all-optical’ method for simultaneous recording and alteration of nervous impulses in the living brain.
https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2014/dec/22/researchers-read-and-write-brain-activity-with-light
Genetically Engineered 'Magneto' Protein Remotely Controls Brain & Behavior ~ BadAss Methodology
https://odysee.com/@TimelessTruths:3/Genetically-Engineered-Magneto-Protein:1?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
Infinite Waters (Diving Deep)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d9oMPGTMKdY
Genetically engineered 'Magneto' protein remotely controls brain and behaviour
https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2016/mar/24/magneto-remotely-controls-brain-and-behaviour
https://odysee.com/@TimelessTruths:3/Graphene-Oxide-The-Mechanism-For-Connection-To-5G-Grid:9
In vivo manipulation of zebrafish behavior using Magneto2.0
https://youtu.be/iHTpJNSNFlc
NEURALDUST-Brain-Computer-Interface - Robert Duncan
https://odysee.com/@CosmicEvent:5/NEURALDUST-Brain-Computer-Interface---Robert-Duncan:8?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav

New Nuremberg Trial to take place on September 21st 2021 on the Isle of Man
https://www.roxytube.com/v/WHVXxu

Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://greatawakening.world/deepstate1'
https://qanon.video/video-category/q-the-plan/

=============================
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576 Awesome Covid: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
[E-Mail] [email protected]

(My Preferred)
⁣[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXKbOIGyJGxTcgZncDjIjSA
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/shane_st_pierre/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Our-Great-Awakening-113229341014946
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/stpierrs/
[TikTok] https://www.tiktok.com/@shane_st_pierre?lang=en&;is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga



msm, Covid, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud,
vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol, wwg1wga, NewWorldOrder,
Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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