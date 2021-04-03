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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0483 - John Doe (survived) - Footage of the attack
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58 views • April 03, 2021
The victim was sleeping on a Chicago,IL subway train, when one of the females tried to pickpocket him. He awoke and tried to fend her off, but she dragged him off his seat and began to beat him. She then went to another subway car and returned with multiple men and women, who surrounded the man, who had returned to his seat. They then punched and kicked the man repeatedly.
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