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Former NSA Senior Analyst Kirk Wiebe & Scott Bartle Discuss How The World Is Backwards
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73 views • February 05, 2022
Former NSA Senior Analyst Kirk Wiebe joins Scott Bartle at the God & Country event in Las Vegas Oct 24 2022. The interview funnily enough was recorded in reverse order... which mirrored how we discussed the world being backwards.
We also discussed banks, government, election systems and more. Join us for this thoroughly enjoyable conversation.
We also discussed banks, government, election systems and more. Join us for this thoroughly enjoyable conversation.
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