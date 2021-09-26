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PT3 Sept24th Melbourne Victoria Australia Northcote Plaza Raw Footage Police State Vicstapo Tyranny
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20 views • September 26, 2021
PT3 Sept24th Melbourne Victoria Australia Northcote Plaza Raw Footage Police State Vicstapo Tyranny
Lee's Box
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=afchOvrqgwE
Cafe Locked Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3el2r1Fuh9w
Real Rukshan
https://www.facebook.com/therealrukshan/videos/561740531459353
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iIvVz0lrzo0
Melbourne's militarized police at Northcote Plaza push a protest gathering from the car park, through to the plaza, then through a park with a children's playground on 24/09/2021
Lee's Box
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=afchOvrqgwE
Cafe Locked Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3el2r1Fuh9w
Real Rukshan
https://www.facebook.com/therealrukshan/videos/561740531459353
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iIvVz0lrzo0
Melbourne's militarized police at Northcote Plaza push a protest gathering from the car park, through to the plaza, then through a park with a children's playground on 24/09/2021
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