Netherlands Hearing in Bioweapons Genocide Case Against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, et al.

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This is the AI translation and dubbing that of the full Netherlands hearing. It may contain a couple errors.
This was an appellate hearing on whether witness testimony would be allowed in the ongoing trial, as well as independent media and the public in the court room during the trial. The court will give a decision in a few weeks.
The five potential witnesses in the case are Dr. Michael Yeadon, Catherine Austin Fitts, Katherine Watt, Sasha Latypova, and Dr. Joseph Sansone. Sasha Latypova, and Dr. Joseph Sansone attended the hearing.
Attorney Peter Stassen gave a historic presentation to the court. Please share this far and wide. People need to see this presentation.