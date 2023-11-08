Create New Account
Jefferson's Trinity
Tenth Amendment Center
Published 14 hours ago

In a letter to Benjamin Rush, Thomas Jefferson told him of his “trinity of the three greatest men the world had ever produced.” Bacon, Newton and Locke.


Path to Liberty: November 8, 2023

freedomlibertyconstitutionhistorylibertarianfounders10th amendmentbaconjeffersonnewtonlocke

