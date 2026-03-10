BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Ukrainians massively hit Bryansk, Russia with missiles today
34 views • Yesterday

Ukrainians massively hit Bryansk, Russia with missiles today

They report about a strike on one of the major enterprises

12 people were injured as a result of a massive rocket attack on the "Silicon" plant in Bryansk.

Against the backdrop of the strikes on Bryansk and, especially, the people who died as a result of the British missile strikes, the Americans' statement came just in time and sounds like a mockery.

The trilateral meeting on Ukraine has been postponed until next week, Whitkoff announced.

Approximately 7 British Storm Shadows were fired at Bryansk, with four of them hitting the factory itself in a row. Judging by the video, they arrived one after another without interruption.

There are no air defense statistics yet, so it's not worth accepting the data at this point. The information is solely based on the analysis of the materials/information provided from the scene.

There were also drones involved, but there's currently no data on them at all.

Meanwhile:  Zelenksy: Ukraine has sent air defense experts to Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Zelenksy:

Ukraine has sent three professional teams to the Middle East, which will work in different countries of the region.

The first countries where Ukrainian experts have already been sent are Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

There, they will assist in matters of security and the fight against drones.

Ukraine expects to receive missiles for Patriot in exchange.

There will be no more Patriot systems: Ukraine no longer counts on this, but expects at least an increase in missile supplies, - Zelensky

