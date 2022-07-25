Tucker Carlson Reveals COVID-19 Vaccine May Suppress the Body’s Natural Immune System

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https://gnews.org/post/pyx93dcc
07/21/2022 Tucker Carlson reveals on the show that the Covid-19 vaccine may suppress the body’s natural immune system, a conclusion that comes from a scientist’s analysis of data in The Lancet, which was silent on this potentially significant finding