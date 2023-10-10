Gaza disaster amidst Israeli total aggression

Drone show damaged neighborhoods in Gaza Strip, during out-of-control bombing by Israeli forces against Palestinians from Hamas fighters. 1000 tons of explosives were dropped which destroyed thousands of buildings in the “total siege” of Gaza by a series of airstrikes using heavy bombs such as JDAM (Joint Direct Attack Munition).
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
