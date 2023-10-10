Create New Account
Gaza disaster amidst Israeli total aggression
channel image
The Prisoner
8789 Subscribers
Shop now
154 views
Published 18 hours ago

Drone show damaged neighborhoods in Gaza Strip, during out-of-control bombing by Israeli forces against Palestinians from Hamas fighters. 1000 tons of explosives were dropped which destroyed thousands of buildings in the “total siege” of Gaza by a series of airstrikes using heavy bombs such as JDAM (Joint Direct Attack Munition).

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
gazabombingidfjdam

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket