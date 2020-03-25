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Narciso Yepes - Malagueña - 432Hz
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152 views • March 25, 2020
No copyright infringement intended, simply dedicating time to converting music to a sound frequency I'm good with!
support me @ https://www.paypal.me/kdor79, thank you
1 Malagueña, Op. 165 - Albéniz
2 Recuerdos De La Alhambra - Tárrega
3 Marieta Mazurka - Tárrega
4 Capricho Árabe - Serenata - Tárrega
5 Tango - Tárrega
6 En Los Trigales - Rodrigo
7 Canción Y Danza No.1 - Ruiz-Pipó
8 Introduction And Variations On A Theme By Mozart, Op.9 - Sor
9 Suite Española – Españoletas - Sanz
10 Suite Española – Gallarda Y Villano - Sanz
11 Suite Española – Danza De Las Hachas - Sanz
12 Suite Española – Rujero Y Paradetas - Sanz
13 Suite Española – Zarabanda Al Ayre Español - Sanz
14 Suite Española – Passacalle - Sanz
15 Suite Española – Folias - Sanz
16 Suite Española – La Miñona De Cataluña - Sanz
17 Suite Española – Canarios - Sanz
18 Fantasía Que Contrahaze La Harpa En La Manera De Ludovico - Mudarra
19 Sonata In E Major - Soler
20 Suite Española – 5. Asturias. Leyenda - Albéniz
21 Danza Española No.4: Villanesca - Granados
22 El Sombrero De Tres Picos - Danza Del Molinero (Farruca) - Falla
23 Romance, Jeux Interdits - Anonymous
support me @ https://www.paypal.me/kdor79, thank you
1 Malagueña, Op. 165 - Albéniz
2 Recuerdos De La Alhambra - Tárrega
3 Marieta Mazurka - Tárrega
4 Capricho Árabe - Serenata - Tárrega
5 Tango - Tárrega
6 En Los Trigales - Rodrigo
7 Canción Y Danza No.1 - Ruiz-Pipó
8 Introduction And Variations On A Theme By Mozart, Op.9 - Sor
9 Suite Española – Españoletas - Sanz
10 Suite Española – Gallarda Y Villano - Sanz
11 Suite Española – Danza De Las Hachas - Sanz
12 Suite Española – Rujero Y Paradetas - Sanz
13 Suite Española – Zarabanda Al Ayre Español - Sanz
14 Suite Española – Passacalle - Sanz
15 Suite Española – Folias - Sanz
16 Suite Española – La Miñona De Cataluña - Sanz
17 Suite Española – Canarios - Sanz
18 Fantasía Que Contrahaze La Harpa En La Manera De Ludovico - Mudarra
19 Sonata In E Major - Soler
20 Suite Española – 5. Asturias. Leyenda - Albéniz
21 Danza Española No.4: Villanesca - Granados
22 El Sombrero De Tres Picos - Danza Del Molinero (Farruca) - Falla
23 Romance, Jeux Interdits - Anonymous
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