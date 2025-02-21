Doctrinal Antinomy of Anti-Discrimination Legislation as a Vector of Self-Adjudication - Part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Doctrinal Antinomy of Anti-Discrimination Legislation as a Vector of Racialized Self-Adjudication Against Caucasian Legislators: The Paradoxical Jurisprudential Quagmire of Nebraska’s Legislative Framework as a Mechanism of Directed Discrimination – Part 1 of 4
Nebraska’s anti-racist legislative framework, crafted by Caucasian lawmakers, paradoxically targets its own creators, embodying discriminatory constructs. This self-inflicted juridical crisis undermines justice and societal stability. Statutes, enforced with bias, reveal a subversive intent, exploiting naïve legislators to oppress Caucasians, exposing a profound normative and doctrinal contradiction in civil rights law.
Read the full article at the Nebraska Journal Herald
#JurisprudentialParadox #NormativeInversion #RacialSelfSabotage #StatutoryDiscrimination #LegalQuagmire