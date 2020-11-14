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Lockdowns Coming across America, US Sees New Highs for Covid-19 Cases: November 14, 2020
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Lockdowns - heard a rumor WA/OR/ID
Written by Ingrid and Terral
November 14, 2020
On Fri, Nov 13, 2020 at 11:18 PM Ingrid wrote:
Terral:
I heard a rumor from a friend who knows someone in the National Guard, and they said they are being activated this weekend because OR / WA & ID will be going into phase 1 lock-downs next week!
This is the start I fear, I should be able to move but I am taking a risk staying here until the movers come.
Just wanted you to know what I heard but this is second hand, and it may affect other group members.
Thank you,
Ingrid
Terral’s reply (11.14.2020):
Hi Ingrid:
Thank you for writing. Everyone has been warned that we are three weeks behind Europe that is being locked down now.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-54839429
--
The Latest: US sees new daily high for positive virus tests
Submitted by Karen
By The Associated Press
November 14, 2020
https://apnews.com/article/north-dakota-coronavirus-pandemic-768a3f74fe8912f161a5ea2556f9c471
--
M5.5 and M5.2 earthquakes hit warning areas in California and Nevada within 30 seconds – Big One ahead?
By Strange Sounds
Nov 13, 2020
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/2-earthquakes-hit-california-nevada-within-seconds-video-maps.html
--
Earthquake News and Global Seismic Reports
Significant magnitude 5.2 earthquake 104 miles northeast of Bakersfield, California
Fri, 13 Nov 2020, 09:34
09:34 AM | BY: EARTHQUAKEMONITOR
https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquake/news/113521/Significant-magnitude-52-earthquake-104-miles-northeast-of-Bakersfield-California.html
--
Global report: lockdowns start to limit Covid-19 spread in Europe
Germany and France among countries regaining control – but figures rise in Italy and pressure grows on health services
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/nov/12/global-report-lockdowns-start-to-limit-covid-19-spread-in-europe
--
Virus Ward Doctor Runs from Dawn to Dark in Italy:
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-italy-coronavirus-pandemic-rome-infectious-diseases-588f8a4ee6ebd7f3c2ab796f7d1fa11a
--
Coronavirus: Italy imposes regional lockdown as Europe battles surges
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-54839429
--
Washington state issues advisory urging out-of-state travelers to quarantine for 14 days
https://youtu.be/DY5aYPpKmoU
--
Inslee issues travel advisory for Washington
November 13, 2020
https://www.governor.wa.gov/news-media/inslee-issues-travel-advisory-washington
--
California, Oregon & Washington Issue Travel Advisories
Published: Nov 13, 2020
https://www.gov.ca.gov/2020/11/13/california-oregon-washington-issue-travel-advisories/
--
Oregon Issues New COVID-19 Lockdown Orders Based on Sketchy Computer Modeling
BY JEFF REYNOLDS NOV 13, 2020 6:03 PM ET
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/jeff-reynolds/2020/11/13/oregon-issues-new-covid-19-lockdown-orders-based-on-sketchy-computer-modeling-n1143682
--
The Latest: US sees new daily high for positive virus tests
https://apnews.com/article/north-dakota-coronavirus-pandemic-768a3f74fe8912f161a5ea2556f9c471
--
Asia Today: India virus surge continues in New Delhi
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-india-coronavirus-pandemic-asia-new-delhi-b5c3c75e7427f917e9c695db6224976a
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
Lockdowns - heard a rumor WA/OR/ID
Written by Ingrid and Terral
November 14, 2020
On Fri, Nov 13, 2020 at 11:18 PM Ingrid wrote:
Terral:
I heard a rumor from a friend who knows someone in the National Guard, and they said they are being activated this weekend because OR / WA & ID will be going into phase 1 lock-downs next week!
This is the start I fear, I should be able to move but I am taking a risk staying here until the movers come.
Just wanted you to know what I heard but this is second hand, and it may affect other group members.
Thank you,
Ingrid
Terral’s reply (11.14.2020):
Hi Ingrid:
Thank you for writing. Everyone has been warned that we are three weeks behind Europe that is being locked down now.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-54839429
--
The Latest: US sees new daily high for positive virus tests
Submitted by Karen
By The Associated Press
November 14, 2020
https://apnews.com/article/north-dakota-coronavirus-pandemic-768a3f74fe8912f161a5ea2556f9c471
--
M5.5 and M5.2 earthquakes hit warning areas in California and Nevada within 30 seconds – Big One ahead?
By Strange Sounds
Nov 13, 2020
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/2-earthquakes-hit-california-nevada-within-seconds-video-maps.html
--
Earthquake News and Global Seismic Reports
Significant magnitude 5.2 earthquake 104 miles northeast of Bakersfield, California
Fri, 13 Nov 2020, 09:34
09:34 AM | BY: EARTHQUAKEMONITOR
https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquake/news/113521/Significant-magnitude-52-earthquake-104-miles-northeast-of-Bakersfield-California.html
--
Global report: lockdowns start to limit Covid-19 spread in Europe
Germany and France among countries regaining control – but figures rise in Italy and pressure grows on health services
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/nov/12/global-report-lockdowns-start-to-limit-covid-19-spread-in-europe
--
Virus Ward Doctor Runs from Dawn to Dark in Italy:
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-italy-coronavirus-pandemic-rome-infectious-diseases-588f8a4ee6ebd7f3c2ab796f7d1fa11a
--
Coronavirus: Italy imposes regional lockdown as Europe battles surges
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-54839429
--
Washington state issues advisory urging out-of-state travelers to quarantine for 14 days
https://youtu.be/DY5aYPpKmoU
--
Inslee issues travel advisory for Washington
November 13, 2020
https://www.governor.wa.gov/news-media/inslee-issues-travel-advisory-washington
--
California, Oregon & Washington Issue Travel Advisories
Published: Nov 13, 2020
https://www.gov.ca.gov/2020/11/13/california-oregon-washington-issue-travel-advisories/
--
Oregon Issues New COVID-19 Lockdown Orders Based on Sketchy Computer Modeling
BY JEFF REYNOLDS NOV 13, 2020 6:03 PM ET
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/jeff-reynolds/2020/11/13/oregon-issues-new-covid-19-lockdown-orders-based-on-sketchy-computer-modeling-n1143682
--
The Latest: US sees new daily high for positive virus tests
https://apnews.com/article/north-dakota-coronavirus-pandemic-768a3f74fe8912f161a5ea2556f9c471
--
Asia Today: India virus surge continues in New Delhi
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-india-coronavirus-pandemic-asia-new-delhi-b5c3c75e7427f917e9c695db6224976a
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
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